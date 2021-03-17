The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of MTW stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $758.71 million, a PE ratio of -64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.