The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 173,851 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,851 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of Lockheed Martin worth $259,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $347.13 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

