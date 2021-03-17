The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514,942 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.62% of FirstService worth $275,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FirstService by 33.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FirstService by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $2,955,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FirstService by 5.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $152.14 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $158.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.