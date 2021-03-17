The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $193.82 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227,360 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.45% of General Dynamics worth $193,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.89. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $177.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.