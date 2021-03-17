The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $215.83 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,647 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $215,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

