The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Philip Morris International worth $245,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $34,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

NYSE:PM opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.