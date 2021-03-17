The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.00% of Post worth $195,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POST stock opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $106.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,494.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

