The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,346 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of Anthem worth $228,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Anthem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Anthem by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Anthem by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Anthem by 25.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $343.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.07 and its 200 day moving average is $302.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $344.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

