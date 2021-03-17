The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 36,598 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Netflix worth $245,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 74.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 137.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 217.1% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,225,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.27.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $524.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

