The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 37,392 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,392 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Accenture worth $253,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 128,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.74. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

