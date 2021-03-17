The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post sales of $49.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.84 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. The Marcus reported sales of $159.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $473.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $479.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $722.07 million, with estimates ranging from $721.90 million to $722.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Marcus by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCS stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $718.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

