The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

