The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

PNC stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,579. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $181.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

