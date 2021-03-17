The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of The Progressive worth $64,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NYSE:PGR opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,954. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

