The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 107,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The RMR Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 181,338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 254.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,891 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.