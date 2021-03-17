The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $421.28 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001047 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $421.28 million and $287.05 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058140 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

