The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,716 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.27% of The Shyft Group worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 756,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,450. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

