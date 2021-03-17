The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of The Simply Good Foods worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 266.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.4% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 201,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

