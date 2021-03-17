The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.46

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.46 and traded as high as $57.17. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 615 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.