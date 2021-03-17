The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
