The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Cap Tops $789.18 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token token can now be purchased for about $7.51 or 0.00012700 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $789.18 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00631305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00024866 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034033 BTC.

The Transfer Token Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

The Transfer Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.