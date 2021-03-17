The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.08% of The Travelers Companies worth $29,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $156.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $159.04.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.