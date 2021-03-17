The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.08. 730,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,945,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

