The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,152.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $195.08. 730,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,945,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $354.12 billion, a PE ratio of -122.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $156.04.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

