The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.