THEKEY (TKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.48 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 253.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

