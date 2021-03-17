Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Up 26.5% in February

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 11th total of 466,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $287.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.79. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Leede Jones Gab lowered Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

