Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Up 5.6%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.23. 203,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 712,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THTX. Leede Jones Gab cut Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $303.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 78,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

