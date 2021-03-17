Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

