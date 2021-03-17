Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thermon Group traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.80. 162,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 170,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,814 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 824,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 97,533 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 103,208 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,067.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

