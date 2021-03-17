THETA (THETA) Price Hits $7.50 on Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $7.50 or 0.00012899 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $7.50 billion and $248.45 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

