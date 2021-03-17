THORChain Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.89 or 0.00009955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $35.34 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.98 or 0.00458292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00061380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00145452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00078949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.70 or 0.00584658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.