ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $994.72 million and $63,367.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $11,475.03 or 0.19491856 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00457903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00061391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00151634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00078226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.82 or 0.00589113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

