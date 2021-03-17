Thrive Token Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $183,167.11 and approximately $2,478.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 194.5% higher against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00051658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.79 or 0.00635186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00025182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

