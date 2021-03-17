thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.30

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €7.30 ($8.59) and traded as high as €11.68 ($13.74). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €11.20 ($13.17), with a volume of 3,309,648 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.51 ($12.36).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.30.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.