TigerCash Market Cap Reaches $671,844.59 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $671,844.59 and approximately $11.10 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.40 or 0.01514910 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare,

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

