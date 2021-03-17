Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 11th total of 27,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TLRY stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Get Tilray alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Tilray by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.