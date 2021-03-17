TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Financial Comparison

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TIM and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 1 0 2.50 PLDT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TIM has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. TIM pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PLDT pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PLDT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PLDT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% PLDT 14.72% 22.98% 4.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and PLDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.37 $917.85 million $1.03 11.56 PLDT $3.32 billion 1.78 $434.65 million $2.28 11.99

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than PLDT. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PLDT beats TIM on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. It also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it had 73,118,155 mobile broadband subscribers; 2,765,209 fixed line subscribers; and 2,161,484 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

