Time New Bank (TNB) Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $9.72 million and $1.11 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Time New Bank Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

