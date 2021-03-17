Timothy Claman Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $953.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

