Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit’s Quiet Period Will End on March 24th (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit’s (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 24th. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS TSIBU opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

About Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Unit

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II is a blank check company. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

