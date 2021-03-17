Titan Coin (TTN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $320.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 54.4% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $320.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

