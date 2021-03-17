Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TITN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

