TitanSwap One Day Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $54.44 million and $2.37 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.55 or 0.00645924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025277 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00034112 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.