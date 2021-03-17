Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

TLOU opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of £19.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.21. Tlou Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

