TokenPay Hits One Day Volume of $162,289.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $162,289.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,921.95 or 1.00704537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00036119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012413 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2,610.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00077903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,064,418 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

