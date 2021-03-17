TokenPay Price Tops $0.0435 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $959,599.26 and approximately $168,094.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,305.16 or 1.00110480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6,905.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00087114 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,066,157 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

