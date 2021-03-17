Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) vs. Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tokio Marine pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Tokio Marine and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.73% 6.66% 0.94% Horace Mann Educators 9.18% 7.96% 1.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tokio Marine and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and Horace Mann Educators’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.72 $2.39 billion $3.53 14.55 Horace Mann Educators $1.43 billion 1.26 $184.44 million $2.20 19.75

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Tokio Marine on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.