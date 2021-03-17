TON Token (TON) Price Tops $0.0139

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One TON Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $623,813.15 and $86,611.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00462436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00078707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00604508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

TON Token Token Profile

TON Token launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.