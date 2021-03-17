Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 18.1% Higher

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) traded up 18.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.50. 121,414,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 45,978,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

